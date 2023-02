The Indiana Department of Transportation is altering motorists of alternating overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94 in Lake County through March 1.

Overnight work hours are approximately 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The work is to set up phase one of continued concrete restoration work.

The work zone during phase one will be the inside shoulders and left lane, with the outside right shoulder used for an additional travel lane.