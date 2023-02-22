The Valparaiso Police Department announced the promotion of five individuals from within their ranks.

Effective immediately, Jon Watson and Cassidy Schafer have been promoted to Lieutenant, while Ryan Sobierajski, Peter Castillo, and Kaci Morris have been promoted to Sergeant.

Jon Watson is a seven-year veteran, who has served in various roles within the Valparaiso Police Department, including as part of the Porter County Highway Interdiction Team. Jon has also served VPD as an Accident Reconstructionist and Field Training Officer (FTO), acting as the Coordinator of the FTO program for the last few years. Jon is a 2011 graduate of Chesterton High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Baldwin Wallace University (2015) in Criminal Justice.

Cassidy Schafer is an eleven-year veteran, who has served in many roles within the Valparaiso Police Department throughout the Patrol and Investigations Divisions. Cassidy has served VPD as an FTO, Instructor, Detective, and Crime Scene Investigator. She is a 2000 Hampstead High School (Fort Wayne) graduate, who earned her bachelor’s from Indiana University (2003) in Criminal Justice and Psychology. While serving Valparaiso, she also completed her Master’s in Criminal Behavior from Tiffin University in 2013.

Ryan Sobierajski is a ten-year veteran, who has served in the Patrol Division during his entire time with the Valparaiso Police Department. Ryan has experience as a K9 Handler, Emergency Response Team member, FTO, and Instructor. Ryan is a 2008 graduate of Merrillville High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University-Purdue University – Indianapolis (2012) in Public Safety Management.

Peter Castillo is a five-year veteran, who has served in the Patrol Division during his time with the Valparaiso Police Department. Peter has experience as an FTO, Crime Scene Investigator, Accident Reconstructionist, and Instructor. Peter is a 2012 graduate of Lake Central High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University (2016) in Psychology and Criminal Justice.