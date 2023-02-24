MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Burn ‘Em Brewing team and community leaders celebrated the brewery’s new spot at 1215 E. 2nd St. with the turn of a shovel at a recent ground-breaking event.

“This has been a long time coming, and we are happy to be here. Hopefully, we will be open by the end of the year,” said Steve Murray, Burn ‘Em Brewing head brewer and one of the Michigan City friends who opened the brewery in 2014. “We can’t wait to see you here when we open the doors.”

“There is progress inside the walls despite the fact that we are just turning dirt now. It has been a unique experience as we have gone through Covid and its lingering effects,” said Ryan VanWaardenburg, Tonn and Blank pre-construction manager. “I personally have known most of the team for 15 or 20 years as we all went to school together. It’s great to be part of this generation and legacy as we continue to move forward. It’s a really cool project and we will wrap it up as soon as possible.”

The brewery, currently located at 718 Freyer Road, is expected to almost double production, expand distribution, add 20 to 30 full-time jobs, and create an event center, taproom space, patio and full-scratch kitchen.

“This is so good for Michigan City and for Burn ‘Em,” said Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. “We’re booming and taking off, and this is part of it.”

“The city is growing as we continue to see progress in so many arenas throughout Michigan City,” added EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse. “Projects like this really highlight how our community has partners and collaborators who will come together to create the lively and eclectic spaces that truly make our community special and unique.”

The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission had approved the concept and vision for the site as well as Burn ‘Em’s purchase of the former warehouse building for its approximately $1.6 million plans in 2021.

“Thanks to the redevelopment commission,” said Skyler York, director of planning and inspection in Michigan City. “It is really important to get Burn ‘Em at this location as it’s close to the trail and on 12 and it just makes sense to be here.”