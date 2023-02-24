The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced two more Merit Division hires.

Both deputies will begin serving the citizens of La Porte County right away.

Deputy Jet Balenia returns to the agency following a brief hiatus.

Deputy Pablo Pesa joins the agency having over a decade of law enforcement (LE) experience and holding several specialty certifications.

Deputies Balenia and Pesa join the other recent hires with LE experience, Deputies Jeff Loniewski and Joe Walker, in the Patrol Division.

More information will be released by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office in the coming weeks relating to all the recent hires.