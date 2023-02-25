A search is underway for a suspect who robbed a bank Friday in La Crosse, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies were dispatched on Friday, at 3:03 p.m., to the 1st Source Bank at 218 North Washington Street in La Crosse, in reference to a hold-up alarm. While responding, deputies were advised a robbery had just occurred at the bank.

The initial on scene investigation found that at 2:55 p.m., a white male approached the rear of the bank on foot. The man walked to the front of the bank, entered the lobby and approached the teller counter where an employee was present.

The man verbalized specific instructions to the employee. After a brief exchange, the man exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. He fled on foot in a southwest direction before disappearing between nearby residences.

Further investigation determined that after fleeing on foot from the bank, the man entered a white or silver passenger vehicle that had been parked on North Zabeth Street near West Dominic Street. The vehicle was last observed traveling south on North Zabeth Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, reported as being approximately 35 years of age, thin to medium build, last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, and a blue jacket.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to this incident, to contact Detective Aaron Banic at (219) 326-7700, ext. 2407 / abanic@lcso.in.gov.