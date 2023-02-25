Two deputies of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday graduated their Basic Recruit Training.

On October 31, 2022, Deputies Margarita Velazquez and Jared Buford started a 17-week journey of intense paramilitary based law enforcement training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy – South Bend Regional Training Site.

The academy consisted of training that included blocks of instruction in emergency vehicle operations, physical tactics, firearms, criminal and traffic law and other areas of law enforcement.

With their family members and agency administrators in attendance, the members of Basic Recruit Training Session 228 received their certificates and officially graduated on Friday.

More about the event can be found on the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.