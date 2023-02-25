The Norfolk Southern railroad grade-crossing on North 15th Street in Chesterton will close at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and remain closed through Friday, March 3, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The Town of Chesterton stated that Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg learned of the closure late Friday, Feb. 24.

According to the town’s page, Schnadenberg said that Norfolk Southern will be performing “immediate track repairs” at the grade-crossing.

The closure will be in effect at all times, 24/7.