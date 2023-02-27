A 7-year-old is dead and three others were injured after a crash in La Porte County early Sunday.

Just before 12:05 a.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 35 and Schultz Road, for a single vehicle crash. An off-duty deputy located the crash scene in the 3000 north block of U.S. 35.

The initial on-scene investigation determined a 2000 Chevrolet was traveling south on U.S. 35 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the southbound lane, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle continued and struck a second tree before coming to rest in a wooded area.

Police say the driver, a 42-year-old Walkerton woman was initially transported to a nearby hospital and then later transported to a regional area hospital for treatment of her serious injuries. The front seat passenger, a 45 year-old Chicago man was transported by air to a regional area hospital for treatment of his critical injuries.

Police say their children, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were rear seat passengers of the vehicle.

Both juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital. The girl sustained fatal injuries and died at the hospital. The boy sustained minor injuries and was later released.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.