A 22-year-old man died after a crash Friday in Griffith, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 4:30 p.m., The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit was requested to respond to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle at Johnson Road and East Main Street in Griffith.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says it is believed the driver of a passenger car was traveling eastbound on East Main Street, attempting to turn north on Johnson Road when the car was struck by a motorcycle traveling westbound. The person riding the motorcycle was transported by helicopter to the University of Chicago, but was declared deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured. The driver is an 18-year-old man from Griffith. His passenger is a 20-year-old man from Portage.

The motorcyclist was a 22-year-old man from Griffith.

The name of the motorcyclist was not given.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.