Sixth-grade students from the Michigan City area are invited to attend Middle School Roundup as these students and their families prepare to transition into middle school. This informational session will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at both Krueger and Barker Middle Schools.

In general, students who attend Lake Hills, Joy, Springfield, and Marsh Elementary Schools will attend Krueger Middle School. Those living in the boundaries of Knapp, Edgewood, Coolspring, and Pine Elementary Schools will attend Barker Middle School. There are exceptions; parents who are unsure about which middle school their sixth-grader will attend should contact their child’s current MCAS elementary school. (Private, charter, and homeschooled families can call MCAS Transportation at 219-873-2127 to determine which school serves their neighborhood.)

“The middle school years are a unique time in our students’ lives, and we give them a strong support system and a foundation for academic success in high school,” said Josh Malone, Krueger Middle School Principal. “Our school is well-known in Michigan City for its environmental focus, and for hosting elementary field trips for environmental field days and a ‘Bringing History Alive’ program. But some may not realize that we offer opportunities to earn high school credits, we have a strong performing arts program, and we recently added a Project Lead the Way program in computer science.”

Barker Middle School Principal Lucas Snyder said one of the highlights of attending Barker is the state-certified STEM program, focusing on science, technology, engineering, and math. “This is an opportunity for sixth graders and their families to tour the school, meet our counselor and administrators, and learn about the classes, extracurriculars, athletics, and everything else our school has to offer,” he said.

At the Round Up event, incoming students can learn more details about middle school life so they will better understand what to expect over the next two school years. These events are open to families of all current MCAS sixth-grade students – as well as sixth-graders attending area private or charter schools. Homeschooled students are also welcome. More information is available by contacting Krueger Middle School at (219) 873-2061, Barker Middle School at (219) 873-2057, or visiting www.EducateMC.net.