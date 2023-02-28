City of La Porte residents can expect to see different trash trucks servicing their neighborhoods this week, according to City Engineer Nick Minich.

Beginning this Wednesday, Mar. 1, Waste Management will take over as the city’s contracted trash vendor. This contract includes many positive changes for residents, including the distribution of 96-gallon carts. Minich said though there will be no changes to the pick-up schedule, trash may not be picked up at residents’ usual times as Waste Management makes the transition.

“After many calls and messages from residents regarding trash pick-up issues over the last three years, we are very happy to be moving forward with Waste Management,” Minich said. “This organization provided decades of high-quality service to the City in the past, and we have no doubt that they will continue to build upon their reputation. Though we anticipate a fairly smooth transition, pick-up times may fluctuate a bit from the norm while drivers adjust to their new routes. We appreciate the patience of our residents as we make this necessary change.”

Minich said carts may take up to four weeks to be delivered. In the meantime, residents should continue using their current containers, the city says.

Dates for yard waste pick-up and the now once-annual city-wide clean-up date will be released soon.

Residents with questions may contact the Engineering Department at 219-362-2327.