The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) continued to support Michigan City Area Schools activities by providing Color Guards for the MCHS and Kreuger Middle School basketball teams, as well as guides for school tours for the Wolfpack Round-up.

The MCHS Military Drill Team continued its daily 5:45 a.m. practices, preparing for their last competition at Concordia High School in Ft. Wayne. The cadets will also be working the Regional and Semi-State basketball tournaments on March 11 and 18, marching in the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 11, and supporting the Boys and Girls Track Teams for all home meets.

In addition to the many community service events, MCHS is coordinating the JROTC Leadership Camp in June at St. John’s Military Academy in Wisconsin. In addition to MCHS cadets, JROTC units from Portage, Indianapolis Ben Davis, and Romeoville, IL will also attend. This camp offers a great opportunity for cadets to develop their leadership skills in a field environment. It costs approximately $400.00 per cadet to run this camp. Each school will be bringing 20 cadets. All costs are funded by the Marine Corps. No costs are incurred by the cadet or school.