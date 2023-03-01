First Trust Credit Union presents a $15,000 donation check to The Salvation Army of Michigan City, on behalf of

their credit card program partner, Elan Credit Card, as part of a national give back to local charities.

First Trust Credit Union was honored to present their local charity partner, The Salvation Army of Michigan

City, a significant donation of $15,000. This donation was provided by First Trust’s credit card program partner,

Elan Credit Card (Elan), as part of their charitable giving program.

To continue their commitment to partners and their local communities, Elan selected 25

new credit union partners to designate a charity in their community to receive a $15,000 donation on

the credit union’s behalf, and First Trust was delighted to be chosen as one of them.

First Trust’s Michigan City branch has partnered with The Salvation Army of Michigan City for over 20 years

through providing donations, sponsoring events, and organizing the annual STUFF A BUS fundraising event

where the community comes together to hold the year’s biggest food drive at local Supermarkets to restock

The Salvation Army’s food pantry shelves for the fall/holiday season. First Trust has other fundraising events

throughout the year, including hosting an Angel Tree every December for The Salvation Army where members

of the credit union and employees donate gifts for children in need between the ages of birth -14 years old for

the holiday season.

First Trust’s President/CEO, Kim Kniola, said choosing The Salvation Army as their long-time charity partner is

an evident choice because they have similar goals. “The Salvation Army and First Trust Credit Union are both

driven to help people,” Kniola said. “The credit union’s motto is ‘People Helping People’ and The Salvation

Army’s motto is ‘Doing the Most Good’ in our communities.”

The Salvation Army provides the largest food pantry in La Porte County, a Diaper Bank, Utility Assistance,

Clothing Closet, Summer Camp, Thanksgiving meal and Christmas Toys & Food. Major Becky Simmons of

The Salvation Army in Michigan City was extremely thankful for this unexpected donation. She stated,

“Partnerships like this (with First Trust) are key as we strive to serve those most in need in our community.”

First Trust Credit Union presents a $15,000 check

to The Salvation Army of Michigan City as a

donation of behalf of their credit card partner,

Elan Credit Card.

Pictured: (left to right) Dorene Martinson, Marketing

Director and Kim Kniola, President/CEO of First

Trust Credit Union, Majors Rebecca and Dale

Simmons of The Salvation Army, Michigan City, IN.

According to First Trust’s Marketing Director, Dorene Martinson, the credit union partners with several nonprofit organizations within their four branch locations of Michigan City, LaPorte, Valparaiso, and Wheatfield, IN.

“We thank Elan for their generosity, and our members and employees for the efforts and donations they

continuously give to all our charity partners,” Martinson stated. “Credit unions are cooperatives that value

giving back to the community in which we live, and we make that a priority at First Trust Credit Union.”

Elan Credit Card General Manager, John Owens, shared, “Over the last year we’ve heard and seen

firsthand how our charitable giving program is making an impact. These nonprofits are doing

incredible work for community members and it’s an honor for us to be able to support them.”

To learn more about all 25 organizations, credit unions, and the impact Elan is making in communities

through its 2023 charitable giving initiative visit www.elancharitablegiving.com.