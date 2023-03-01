Michigan City Area Schools is seeking nominations for the 2023 Michigan City Area Schools Wall of Fame.

The annual award, first presented in 1976, honors former school employees who have made outstanding contributions to the children of the Michigan City Area Schools. Employees from every area are eligible: administrators, custodians, food service personnel, instructional assistants, maintenance personnel, paraprofessionals, teachers, transportation staff, and secretarial staff.

To qualify for nomination, the candidate must have been employed by the Michigan City Area Schools for a minimum of 15 years. Special circumstances may be considered for those not meeting the 15-year requirement due to hardship or death.

Candidates also must have been retired or separated from the school system for at least five years. (Because retirees are occasionally called back to service, the date of separation is considered the official retirement date, not including subsequent employment by MCAS.) Employees from schools that were independent before school reorganization as well as those from schools no longer in existence are also eligible for the honor. Death does not make a person ineligible.

All applications remain on file for three years. At the end of that time, candidates must be re-nominated.

Nomination forms and a complete list of past recipients are available on the MCAS website at http://EducateMC.net/WOF.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, March 31, 2023. For more information, contact Betsy Kohn at 873-2000, ext. 8365 or email bkohn@educateMC.net.