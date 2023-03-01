Michigan City Area Schools will hold a Community Town Hall on Monday, March 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Michigan City High School (8566 W. Pahs Road).

The town hall will give community members an opportunity to hear about the process underway to develop a new strategic plan for Michigan City Area Schools and to engage in conversation to help inform the plan.

The two-hour session will include an overview of the planning process, along with facilitated small group discussions centering on constituents’ experiences within MCAS. The meeting will be held in the MCHS cafeteria; park in front of the high school and enter through Door A.

Register to attend at http://educateMC.net/townhall.