News release by NIPSCO:

NIPSCO is accepting applications for its Environmental Action Grant to support local nonprofit organizations with environmental initiatives. For the eighth consecutive year, NIPSCO will provide support for environmental restoration and education projects throughout northern Indiana.

“Our employees are passionate about investing in the communities where they live and work, and we have a lot of energy to give to the communities we serve,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “We are proud to provide help to local organizations dedicated to benefiting and revitalizing our environment.”

In 2022, winning organizations used the grants to fund education and restoration projects such

as:

• The Nature Conservancy in Indiana: The organization used their Environmental Action Grant to support East Chicago’s Festival de la Monarca, educating the public about endangered Monarch butterflies and their migration patterns while celebrating the culture of their annual migration to Michoacan, Mexico.

• The Watershed Foundation: Environmental Action Grant was used to remove an aging dam from Deeds Creek in Warsaw, Ind. The dam removal is expected to improve water quality, reconnect aquatic organism passage and increase habitat in Deeds Creek.

• Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana: Environmental Action Grant allowed Girl Scouts throughout the region to participate in the “It’s Your Planet, Love It!” leadership journey, teaching environmental topics such as clean water and air, noise pollution, global warming, soil contamination, and agricultural processes.

• Humane Indiana’s Environmental and Wildlife Education Center: Humane Indiana used the grant it received to provide care to injured or orphaned wild animals native to Indiana at their Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. The Center receives wildlife as small as hummingbirds and chipmunks to animals as large as coyote, fox, opossums, eagles and other species in need of various levels of rehab assistance.

Grants are available in the amount of $500 to $5,000 for organizations seeking funds for environmental restoration projects and education programs. Applications will be accepted now through April 7, 2023, with grant awards announced the week of April 24, in celebration of Earth Day.

Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request at NIPSCO.com/Community. When submitting an application online, applicants should select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application. Applications should include a project description and goals, budget, target audience, timeline and evaluation. The NIPSCO Environmental Grant Committee evaluates requests on the

following areas: strategic alignment, resource availability, visibility and recognition, project or program impact and organization priorities.

Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)3 or other non-profit as determined by the Internal Revenue Service with an environmental project focus and have a direct impact in NIPSCO service area. Grant funding is not intended for capital projects including weatherization, LEED-certification, trail/path building or expansion, Green Build construction or solar panel purchases.

To see what NIPSCO is doing to support the environment of northern Indiana, visit NIPSCO.com/Environment