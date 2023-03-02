Norfolk-Southern has informed the Town of Chesterton that its grade-crossing on North 15th Street is now not expected to reopen until the end of next week.

The Town of Chesterton stated on its Facebook page that Chesterton Assistant Street Commissioner Dan Moy learned that Norfolk-Southern pulled its crew and equipment off the North 15th Street site and dispatched them to Elkhart, Ind., following a derailment there Tuesday.

The job is now expected to be completed, and the crossing to be reopened on or by Friday, March 10.