A Michigan City man was sentenced to over 12 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Cory Thomas, 49, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In May 2022, Thomas was pulled over on his motorcycle while transporting over 125 grams of cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana (USAO).

This is Thomas’s fifth felony conviction related to the distribution of controlled substances, according to the USAO.