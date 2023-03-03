La Porte County Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg announced the release of the 2022 Annual Report.

The following details are from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:

The report contains crime related and statistical information in the following categories: calls for service, offenses, arrests, crashes, citations, and the Jail, Warrants, and Civil Divisions. “This year’s report reveals a slight increase in major cases investigated, but a decrease in violent crimes investigated. Throughout the report, there are reductions and increases in certain statistical areas,” stated Sheriff Heeg.

The number of calls for service in 2022 decreased by 14%. A total of 24,724 calls for service were answered by deputies of the Sheriff’s Office as compared to 28,899 calls for service in 2021. Offenses generating an incident report also decreased by 6%. A total of 2,586 offenses were investigated in 2022 as compared to 2,741 in 2021.

Major cases in 2022 increased by 2%. A total of 560 major cases were investigated in 2022 as compared to 549 being investigated in 2021. However though, there were reductions in the numbers of batteries (-8%) and burglaries (-3%) investigated last year.

In 2022, a total of 2,830 subjects were arrested by deputies, a decrease of 9% from 2021. A total of 1,977 traffic citations were issued and 4,850 traffic warnings were issued last year to motorists by Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Sheriff Heeg stated, “We are very pleased that deputies are using their discretion to issue warnings, and citations when necessary to correct the driving behaviors of motorists on all La Porte County roadways.”

A total of 1,131 crashes were investigated in 2022, a 12% reduction from the previous year (2021 – 1,281). Of those, 280 personal injury crashes were investigated last year. Ten (10) fatality crashes were investigated in 2022 by deputies as compared to eleven (11) in 2021. Alcohol related crashes investigated by deputies increased by 7%, from 67 (2021) to 72 (2022).

Sheriff Heeg stated, “We are concerned about the increase in the number of alcohol related crashes. Because of that, high-visibility aggressive traffic enforcement remains one of the biggest priorities of the agency. It is our belief that our enforcement efforts, zero tolerance of those who operate while impaired and our ongoing public awareness initiatives will eventually make all roadways safer for the motoring public.”

The Sheriff’s Office continues to pursue and receive federally funded grants from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. These grants allow additional deputies to be deployed at no additional cost to the taxpayers. In addition, select trained deputies continue to work the Domestic Highway Enforcement initiative, a program funded by federal monies and administered by Indiana HIDTA.

The La Porte County Jail booked in 4,010 subjects in 2022, a .96% reduction from 2021 (4,049). The average daily population of inmates confined to the jail was 334. A total of 388,892 meals were prepared by the jail’s contracted food service company – Tiger Correctional Services.

The Warrants Division received 2,215 new arrest warrants for processing and data entry in 2022. A total of 2,016 criminal arrest warrants were served in 2022.

Transparency with the citizens of La Porte County remains important for the Sheriff’s Office. The entire annual report, along with the entire Jail Division annual report, will be published on the agency’s website: www.laportecountysheriff.com.

Sheriff Heeg added, “Citizens are strongly encouraged to review the reports which provide much more detailed information. The reports also provide the taxpaying citizens of the County an opportunity to educate themselves as to how their tax dollars are utilized. Each report highlights the hard work, dedication and commitment of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. The entire staff remains focused on improving public safety for all and keeping La Porte County a wonderful place to reside, work and visit.”