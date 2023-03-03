Michigan City Area Schools: dismissing early on Friday, March 3. (Students will receive assignments to complete at home during the afternoon.)

Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 11:00 am.

Elementary students will be dismissed at 12:00 noon.

School lunches will be served prior to dismissal. Bus transportation home will be provided at dismissal time.

There will be no afternoon classes for A.K. Smith. There will be no PreK classes (AM or PM) on Friday.

All after-school activities are canceled for Friday.

We will share updates as they are available regarding the basketball Sectional game at LaPorte scheduled for Friday.

Please watch for any updates to this status.

REMINDER: Monday, March 6 is a scheduled eLearning Day. Teachers will be participating in professional development; students will log in and work independently on assignments on Monday.

Purdue University Northwest: Operating remotely Friday. Due to expected inclement winter weather likely to cause hazardous travel conditions, Purdue University Northwest will pivot to remote operations for Friday, March 3, 2023.

Both PNW campuses at Hammond and Westville will operate remotely on March 3. Classes scheduled for Friday will be held virtually. Students should check Brightspace for information from their instructors. Faculty and staff who can work remotely should do so.

For updates about the status of PNW campus operations, please monitor pnw.edu/alerts.

Tri Township Schools: Friday March 3rd – dismissing at 11am. No lunch will be served. No PM Pre-K or AK Smith.

La Porte County Family YMCA: All La Porte County Family YMCA facilities will be closing at noon.