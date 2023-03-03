The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that occurred last week in La Crosse.

Police say a man entered the 1st Source Bank in La Crosse last Friday, Feb. 24, just after 3 p.m., and verbalized specific instructions to an employee. The man exited the bank a short time later with an undisclosed amount of money.

After the robbery, a major investigation was launched by members of the Criminal Investigations Division, along with the assistance of the FBI.

In the days thereafter, detectives began to process leads and developed a suspect. The suspect, 64-year-old Charles R. Rootes Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Michigan City.

On Thursday a detective signed a probable cause affidavit and charging information for Robbery, a level 5 felony.

As of Thursday afternoon, Rootes remained housed in the La Porte County Jail, being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.