Multiple Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the area.

For the counties of Elkhart, Lagrange, Steuben, Noble, De Kalb, Starke, Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN, Northern Kosciusko, Southern La Porte, Western St. Joseph IN, Southern Kosciusko, Cass MI, St. Joseph MI, Branch, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien, Williams, and Fulton OH:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST /11 AM CST/

FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Isolated thunderstorms possible.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 with isolated higher amounts

around 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and

northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From noon EST /11 AM CST/ Friday to midnight EST /11 PM

CST/ Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. The combination of

gusty winds and heavy, wet snow could bring down tree branches

and lead to power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour

are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.