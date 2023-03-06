Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host a free car seat safety clinic in Kouts. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Kouts Volunteer Fire Department at 108 E. Mentor St. in Kouts. Qualifying Indiana residents may receive a new car seat thanks to a generous grant from Geminus Regional Health Systems. A certified Child Passenger Safety technician will install the seats while supplies last. Caregivers must bring children to the event to allow the technicians to create a safe, proper fit.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends all drivers who transport young children in passenger vehicles have their car seats checked by a certified technician. Participants must meet eligibility requirements to receive a new car seat and reservations are required. To schedule an appointment and determine new car seat eligibility, call Marissa Adcock at (219) 488-1380.