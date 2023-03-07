The Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) earned an award at the Ft. Wayne Concordia High School military drill meet on March 4. The Wolves finished 4th out of 14 schools in the Armed Regulation category. Most of the schools were Army JROTC units, some of whom consistently compete in the All Service Drill National Championship held in Daytona Beach, Florida. The judges were Army recruiters from the Ft. Wayne area.

“This drill meet gave the opportunity for two of our cadets to command units for the first time,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Sophomore Cadet Staff Sergeant Alexandra Reed did a great job commanding the Unarmed Regulation platoon. We expect great things from her in the next two years.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, noted the improvement the cadets had made throughout the year. “We started with a pretty inexperienced team, but our cadets worked hard at making us competitive against some tough opponents.”

The cadets will be busy supporting MCHS and the community in March. They will be working parking and providing Color Guards for the five Regional and Semi-State basketball tournament games on 11th and 18th. The MCHS Color Guard will also be marching in the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day parade, also on March 11. Additionally, the JROTC will provide workers for the clean-up of the Michigan City Botanical Gardens on the 25th.