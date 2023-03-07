The Indiana Toll Road has announced that construction has begun on their 2023 Northwest Indiana Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

Construction is on six bridges on I-90 around Westpoint (Exit 1) Toll Plaza (Illinois/Indiana Stateline), followed on March 20 with 12 bridges on I-90 at Cline Avenue (Exit 10) (Gary/Chicago International Airport). In addition, guardrail improvements will take place between Cline Avenue (Exit 10) to Calumet Avenue (Exit 5) in Hammond.

To expedite the overall project schedule, the majority of construction will occur Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

For more info and detours, visit https://www.indianatollroad.org/travel-advisory/

The Indiana Toll Road says to stay alert and slow down for roadcrews.