Board-certified endocrinologist and internal medicine doctor Fatima Kazi, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Munster.

Dr. Kazi completed her training at Aga Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill. Dr. Kazi’s fellowship training was in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.

Her clinical interests are thyroid disease, osteoporosis and bone metabolism, diabetes and pituitary disease.

Dr. Kazi is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center, 761 45th St., Suite 110 in Munster. Dr. Kazi is fluent in Urdu.

To make an appointment, call (219) 922-3020. In-person and virtual visits are available.