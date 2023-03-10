A new documentary film, The Working Hungry, will be shown on Thursday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m. in the Michigan City High School Auditorium and will be followed by a discussion about food insecurity and hunger in our community and Indiana.



The Working Hungry is a 30–minute film built around the stories of three families and through them, the stories of more than 700,000 people across the state of Indiana. Most of these are working families, and their hunger is hidden from those around them.



The compelling documentary asks why, in a time of low unemployment and food abundance, is food insecurity and hunger so prevalent and what can be done. The Working Hungry will dive deep into the reality of food insecurity in Indiana and what more could be done to destigmatize the conversation, more clearly understand underlying causes, and truly end hunger.

Throughout 2023, screenings of The Working Hungry, and relevant discussions will take place statewide, hosted by over 30 organizations. Information about all upcoming showings can be found at Indy Hunger Network.



This screen of The Working Hungry is a community service project coordinated by the students of the JAG Program at Michigan City High School. JAG (Jobs for Americas Graduates) Program is a national program that supports the transition high school students into post–secondary education, the workforce, or the military. For more information on our program visit www.jag.org.



The Working Hungry film and community screenings are made possible by Ascension St. Vincent, Indy Hunger Network, and with additional support from Dave and Robin Miner, Steve and Cindy Gillman, and Brandt and Christine Lawson.



Community Members are welcome to attend this March 30 screening at Michigan City High School (8466 Pahs Road, Michigan City, IN 46360) Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Please enter in front of school through Door P.