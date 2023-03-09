On behalf of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), DLZ announced that a public meeting for the South Shore Line Airport Realignment project is scheduled for April 5th, 2023, at Dickinson Intermediate Fine Arts Academy in South Bend, Indiana, located at 4404 Elwood Ave, South Bend, IN 46628.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. EST and will end promptly at 8 p.m. EST.

This project aims to provide a quicker, safer, and more efficient route for commuters to travel between South Bend and Chicago. The South Shore Line station will be moved from the South Bend International Airport terminal’s east side to its west side, reducing travel time, providing a new and modern platform/airport waiting room, and increasing safety by eliminating up to 19 at-grade crossings.

DLZ encourages the public to attend so that they may hear all of the latest information. “The purpose of this meeting is to provide a general project introduction to the community, as well as share how the project has progressed thus far and what the next steps are,” said Anthony Glenn, DLZ project manager.

The focus areas of this meeting are as follows:

Project Partners

Project Summary – Purpose, Benefits/Goals, and Schedule

Alignment – Deliberation, Renderings, and Station Improvements

Federal Process – National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)

Right of Way Acquisition

Information on the project can be accessed at any time by visiting: www.sslairportrealignment.com

The public can get involved in the project by offering input during any stage of the project process, as well as submitting questions and comments to the project team through the comment form found on the website.

DLZ is a nationally recognized firm in the architectural, engineering, and surveying industry – ranked as one of the top 150 consulting firms in the U.S. and the 14th largest in the Midwest. DLZ works on a wide range of project sizes for both public and private firms across the United States.