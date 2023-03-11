A Chicago man was seriously injured early Friday after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said.

At around 3:53 a.m., a trooper responded to I-80/94 westbound ramp to the Indiana Toll Road for a vehicle crash. A 2014 BMW 528 was traveling westbound on I-80 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle let the roadway, struck the guardrail and rolled onto its side.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Chicago, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was transported to Northlake Methodist Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said alcoholic beverage consumption is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The ramp was closed for approximately 2 hours for scene cleanup.