The Portage Police Department recently congratulated Lieutenant Troy Williams on his retirement from the Portage Police Department.

Williams began his career with PPD on Dec. 30, 1996. Over the next twenty-six years Williams served as a patrol supervisor, field training officer, SWAT team member, state certified instructor in less than lethal devices, drug task force officer, school resource officer, and was chief of police from 2012 through 2019.

During Williams’ career he earned thirteen letters of commendation, one Exceptional Service Award, was awarded the National School Safety Award, and was elected as the Portage Police Department’s Officer of the Year three times. While serving as a police officer Williams completed his bachelor’s degree through Indiana University, was an honors graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and completed Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

The Portage Police Department says Williams’ legacy at the Portage Police Department will be long-lasting and felt for years to come.

“His passion and commitment to making the City of Portage the best it could be through his work with the police department, youth sports, and the school system will be missed by many, the department stated on its Facebook page. “We are thankful for Lt. Williams’ years of dedicated service and wish him the best in this next chapter of his life.”