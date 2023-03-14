Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award, presented by the Rotary Club of Michigan City.

“It is an unbelievable honor to be recognized by Rotary members in memory of Paul, who truly served our community,” Hulse said. “I strive to propel our city forward every day through my passion for economic development and dedication to servant leadership as a resident of Michigan City. I look forward to continuing to be an example of Paul’s shining star as a recipient of his award.”

Hulse was nominated by Angie Nelson-Deuitch, last year’s recipient of the award, who noted that she nominated Hulse because of his extensive involvement in all of the communities that he has set roots in over the years, listing organizations including Lambda Alpha International-Ely Chapter, Urban Land Institute, International Council of Shopping Centers, Leadership Florida, Leadership La Porte County, Leadership NW Indiana, United Way of La Porte County, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, Dunes Art Foundation, and Horizon Bank Business.

“Clarence continues to strive toward being a change agent that impacts the momentum and progress of the communities that he has served,” Nelson-Deuitch said. “He works as a collaborator and connector to bring together all aspects of a community to positively impact the economic development of the region.”

A memorial inscribed with the names of past recipients is on display at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City. The Rotary Club of Michigan City will present this award to Hulse during a club meeting on Thursday, March 16 at 8:00 a.m. at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin Street. The meeting is open to the public, and the community is encouraged to attend. Breakfast will be available for $15 per person.

More information about the Rotary Club of Michigan City is available by visiting www.mcrotary.org or by following the club on Facebook.