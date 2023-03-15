The City of La Porte Police Department has announced the arrests of four juveniles in connection to a robbery that occured on March 10 at the Lincolnway Mini-Mart.

Preliminary investigation revealed that four individuals were involved in the robbery.

On March 11, the lead detective in the case secured the arrest of two juvenile males involved in the robbery.

On March 12, the detective arrested the third male juvenile involved in the robbery.

The detective on Tuesday secured the arrest of the fourth and final juvenile male involved in the robbery.

Police say no further information will be released at this time.