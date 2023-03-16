Michigan City police are investigating after a delivery driver’s vehicle was struck by gunfire on Tuesday.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the intersection of Vail and Walker Streets for a report of shots being fired. While enroute to the call, additional information was received and indicated that an occupied vehicle had been struck by the gunfire.

The initial investigation determined a 19-year-old woman driving for Door-Dash was making a delivery in the 300 block of Walker Street. Police say when she stopped her vehicle near the delivery address, numerous gunshots rang out. She and her juvenile passenger drove out of the area to safety. Her vehicle was struck by bullets several times, but neither she nor her passenger were injured. Officers worked throughout the evening and night collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Police said on Wednesday that the investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made yet.

