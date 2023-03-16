Press release by Unity Foundation of La Porte County and and Healthcare Foundation of La Porte:

Two local leaders are serving on the 2023 Board of Directors for the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance (IPA). Maggi Spartz, President of Unity Foundation of La Porte County was elected as Chair of the IPA board for 2023. She has served on the board for eight years and on various committees. Maria Fruth, President & CEO of Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL), was recently elected to the board.

IPA is the largest network serving philanthropy in Indiana, working to increase impact and lead positive change. IPA is a network of foundations, companies, and other social investors working together to lead change, increase impact, and improve outcomes for Hoosiers.

“I joined the Indiana philanthropic field soon after IPA was formed,” Spartz said. “I am honored to be the first from Northwest Indiana to take the helm of the board of IPA, the organization that champions, supports, and connects members as we transform Indiana through effective philanthropy.”

Fruth joined IPA in 2016 when HFL was first formed and has served on IPA’s Education Committee since 2020. “I am thrilled to serve IPA as a board member and have the opportunity to work alongside accomplished peers and staff,” Fruth said. “IPA connects Indiana philanthropic organizations, and it is a forum to share ideas and to continue to build skills, among many other benefits.”

Spartz and Fruth join 20 other philanthropic leaders on the board, making a diverse group of people from different organizations from around the State. “The 2023 board brings a combination of experience, varied viewpoints, and commitment to philanthropy that will serve members of IPA well,” IPA President and CEO Claudia Cummings said.

Since 1992, Unity Foundation of La Porte County has served donors, nonprofits and local communities. As La Porte County’s community foundation, it manages $40 million in assets, administers more than 350 charitable funds, and has distributed more than $22 million through direct grants and scholarships. The Council on Foundations has deemed Unity Foundation in compliance with all Indiana and national ethical and operating standards for community foundations. Unity Foundation’s mission is to strengthen La Porte County now and forever by building permanent endowments; providing leadership; offering philanthropic vehicles for everyone; and being a catalyst for social and economic vitality. For more information, please visit www.uflc.net or call 219-879-0327.

The mission of Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) is to empower La Porte County residents to live healthy and well. The foundation’s vision is for La Porte to be among the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030. Since 2017, HFL has invested more than $36 million in the La Porte County community. To learn more about how HFL supports the community, visit hflaporte.org, call 219.326.2471, or email contact@hflaporte.org.