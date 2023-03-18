The LaPorte County Crisis Intervention Team on Friday graduated 25 first responders from the Crisis Intervention Training.

The participants consisted of officers from Michigan City PD, LaPorte City PD, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Trail Creek PD, Long Beach PD and Kingsford Heights PD. Dispatchers from the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center and the Center Township trustee also participated.

CIT is grant funded and provides advanced training in dealing with individuals suffering a mental health crisis. Course attendees received training from fellow law enforcement officials, community mental health providers, doctors, social workers, and interacted with individuals living with various mental health diagnoses.

The goal of the grant is to train 120 law enforcement officers from various La Porte County agencies over the course of the next two years.