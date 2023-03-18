The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association (ISA) announced information for their 44th Annual Youth Leadership Camps this year.

The first session, serving the northern part of the state, will be held June 12 – June 15, at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village, Indiana (Warren County). The second session, serving the southern part of the state, will be held July 5 – 7, 2023, at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown, Indiana (Brown County).

The ISA Youth Leadership Camps are a program for boys and girls who are currently in the 7th or 8th grade of school and are interested in learning more about a possible career in law enforcement. The camps provide a meaningful experience and allow relationships to be established with other campers from throughout the state. The camps are staffed by deputies who serve as counselors and instructors.

Any boy or girl in the 7th or 8th grade of school interested in attending a camp this year should contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, a School Resource Officer, or a school counselor for an application.