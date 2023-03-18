The Video Production Class at La Porte High School recently competed in the Indiana Association of Student Broadcasters Competition in the Video Spot Production category.

Nearly 40 high schools participated in the event, featuring the work of over 726 students. Hallee Novak, Sara Villa, and Joy Defendre submitted an ad they created for Dawn dish soap and were

acknowledged with a fourth place finish.

Visual/Digital Communications Teacher Don Varda said, “I was really proud of these young ladies. The video had excellent production value, great lighting, and editing. I was also impressed with Joy’s performance in the video.”

Their work can be viewed here.