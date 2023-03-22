The Michigan City Refuse Department will conduct its Annual Spring Clean-Up beginning on March 27, 2023.

The following information is from the Office Of Mayor Duane Parry:

The Refuse Department requests that all residents separate the debris that is to be discarded into the following three (3) categories:

Brush, limbs, shrubs, yard waste, and unpainted concrete (no black-top rubble);

Rugs, lumber, furniture, mattress, and box-springs; and

Appliances and tires. Tires can be rimmed or un-rimmed, and appliances include items such as stoves, refrigerators, air conditions, water tanks, etc.

Please keep the above items separated as described above. Residents may place items on curbside or in the alleys, whichever is most convenient. Please note that the Refuse and Street Departments will not be taking calls for spring cleanup items. Residents should simply place their items out for pick-up at their allotted time.

The City will be divided into three (3) Zones, with each zone having two (2) separate weeks when items can be placed out for the special Spring Clean-Up. Residents should place items out for pick-up on the same day as your normal refuse pick-up day, but only during the corresponding week for the Zone in which they reside.

Using the map provided you can determine when the Refuse Department will pick-up your Spring Clean-Up items. The pick-up weeks are:

ZONE 1: March 27 – 31 and April 17 – 21

ZONE 2: April 3 – 7 and April 24 – 28

ZONE 3: April 10-14 and May 1-5

Additionally, the Refuse Department wants to make you aware that Yard Waste/Compost pick-up will begin on May 8, 2023, and continue through November 17, 2023.

ZONE #1

March 27 – 31 and April 17 – 21

Zone #1 is bounded by Lake Michigan on the north, Kieffer Road/400 N on the south,

Franklin Street on the east, and County Line Road on the west.

ZONE #2

April 3 – 7 and April 24 – 28

Zone #2 is bounded by Michigan Boulevard on the north, Kieffer Road/400 N on the south, Roeske Avenue on the east, and Franklin Street on the west.

ZONE #3

April 10-14 and May 1 – May 5

Zone #3 is bounded by Lake Michigan and Shoreland Drive on the north,

Michigan Boulevard on the south and west, and Meer Road on the east.

Note: Residents should place Spring Clean-up items out for pick-up on the same day as your normal refuse pick-up day, but only during the corresponding week for the Zone in which they reside.