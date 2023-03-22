The City of Valparaiso has announced the awarding of 20 new grants in the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, providing over $216,000 in funds to support neighborhood unity and community improvements.

Coupled with the matching investments by the neighborhoods themselves, this grant cycle will result in more than $350,000 in positive impact for the community.

“These neighborhood grants truly contribute to Valparaiso’s excellent quality of life as they unite neighbors for projects they care about and then fund the work for lasting benefit. Neighborhood Improvement Grants are a positive way the City can support neighborhoods and elevate the community,” said Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy.

Projects funded this year include tree plantings, pathway enhancements, common area upgrades and beautification projects, among other beneficial plans. The neighborhoods receiving grants in 2023 include Audubon Estates, Banta, Beauty Creek Estates, Bicentennial Square, Bridgewater Estates, Brigata Hills, Central, Courtyards of Pepper Creek, Earthstone, Essex Park, Hawthorne, Hawthorne East, Jessee-Pifer, Keystone Commons, Lakepointe Gardens, Mistwood, Pepper Cove, Shamrock, Sierra and Villas at Vale Park.

Since the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program was introduced in 2018, 99 grants have been awarded to neighborhood groups, resulting in more than $1.3 million in neighborhood improvements with community-wide impact.

To learn more about the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, including how to apply for funding next year, visit the Community Engagement page at Valpo.us.