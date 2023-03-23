SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Work will resume on U.S. 31 at the U.S. 20/31 bypass interchange on or after Monday, March 27 through mid-November to lower the roadway and increase the height clearance of the U.S. 20/31 bridge, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

Restrictions will begin with the left passing lanes of U.S. 31 closed in both directions for approximately two weeks to build crossovers for future phases of construction. The work will cause a temporary closure of the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound U.S. 31, which is currently scheduled for the early morning hours of approximately 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

When the crossovers are complete on or around Friday, April 7, traffic will utilize the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 for two-way traffic during phase four of construction. The work zone will be in the northbound lanes, resulting in the closure of the ramp from northbound U.S. 31 to westbound U.S. 20/31 and the ramp from eastbound U.S. 20/31 to northbound U.S. 31 due to lack of access.

Traffic will flip to the northbound side for phase 5, which will be announced at a later date. INDOT says motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and ramp access through this area.