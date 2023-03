The City of Portage is holding its 2023 Community Cleanup on April 29 at Founders Square Park on Saturday to help clean up parks, trails, roadways and neighborhoods.

The Community Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon with a rain date of Saturday, May 6.

All volunteers must register at Portage City Hall or by using the link attached to the QR code in the flyer for the event.

For more information, contact Haley Mack at 219-762-5425 or hmack@portage-in.com.