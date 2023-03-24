The closure of the South Shore commuter line’s grade-crossing on Waverly Road, north of U.S. 12, has been postponed for two weeks, the Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook page.

The closure, which was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 27, will now go into effect on Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 21.

The reason for the postponement is that this season’s opening of the local asphalt plants has been delayed, the Town of Chesterton said.

Walsh Construction will be reconstructing the grade-crossing and adding an adjacent set of tracks, as part of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s double-track project.

“Motorists wishing to access Porter Beach will be detoured to Ind. 49, then State Park Road, the Town of Chesterton said. “Those wishing to exit, to State Park Road, then Ind. 49.”