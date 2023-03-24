The Porter County Sheriff’s Office has recently been receiving reports that citizens have been getting phone calls in which people were fraudulently claiming to be law enforcement officials.

Police say that sometimes callers can mask the caller ID information to make it look like the call is coming from a police department or other government entity.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office says if you receive a call from a person claiming to be one of their and are concerned they are not who they say they are, to hang up and call 219-477-3170 to verify their identity.

The PCSO also says if you receive a call from a person claiming to be an officer with another agency and are suspicious, to hang up and call that agency directly to verify their identity.

The PCSO says officers would never call demanding your social security number, date of birth, bank account information or telling you to pay a fee to avoid an arrest.