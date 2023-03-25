Valparaiso’s City Administrator Mike Jessen will leave his position with the City of Valparaiso on May 1 to become President and CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Mayor Matt Murphy announced on Friday.

“Mike’s leadership has added tremendous value to the City of Valparaiso, from navigating through the pandemic to managing our most impactful projects to advancing community engagement. While he will surely be missed at City Hall, we wish him well in this new role, where he is perfectly suited to lead,” said Murphy.

Jessen has served as City Administrator since January 2020, managing the administration of 14 departments, plus boards, commissions, community organizations and City projects. He is a three-time elected official for Porter County and has served on the Union Township Board of Trustees. Jessen also spent 28-years with Aldi Foods where he served as Executive Vice President of the Valparaiso Division, overseeing the Northern Indiana, Chicago and Southwest Michigan markets.

Bill Oeding has been named to replace Jessen as City Administrator beginning May 1. Oeding served as City Administrator for 11 years under Mayor Jon Costas. He has served the community in a number of leadership roles, including leading Porter County Tourism, the Valparaiso Parks Department, the Valpo Chamber and Valparaiso Public Works. Since 2020, he has served in a leadership role with a local engineering firm Abonmarche while serving as Board President for Home Team Valpo, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting Valparaiso homeowners in repairing and maintaining their homes.