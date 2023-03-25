To accommodate passengers attending the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) taking place March 31 – April 2 at McCormick Place, the South Shore Line will be offering select weekday train stops at McCormick Place Station on Friday, March 31, in addition to regular service to McCormick Place during the weekend.

On Saturday, April 1 an extra eastbound passenger train will depart Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m. (McCormick Place at 4:34 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

The following weekday trains will make special flag stops at McCormick Place on Friday, March 31:

Eastbound Trains 109, 113, 119, 121, 123 terminate at Carroll Ave.; Train 209 terminates at Gary Metro Center; Trains 9, 17 & 19 terminate in South Bend.

All weekend trains except Train 601 utilize McCormick Place as a flag stop.

The South Shore Line asks passengers to notify the conductor that you want to exit at McCormick Place, while riding the train.

“When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, please stand on the platform in clear view of the train engineer,” the South Shore Line said.

Temporary busing to stations between Gary and Michigan City remains in effect. Click here for more information.