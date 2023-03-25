The Valparaiso Police Department is warning the public about a potential phone scam. Over the last few weeks, the VPD has noted an increase in reports related to potential fraud or scams against citizens. Police say these activities often occur over the phone, either through text or direct contact, and request payment for what appears to be legit services or invoices.

The VPD is offering assistance and encouraging anyone who may experience a potential scam to contact their station officer, Sgt. Perry Stone, before taking further action or responding to the message. Stone can be reached Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at 219-462-2135.

The VPD says says if, at any time, you need assistance or guidance with a potential scam, their officers are available through their main line (219-462-2135) or dispatch (219-477-3000). They ask you to contact them with any concerns.