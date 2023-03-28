The next tribute band in the Civic Concert Series is sure to ‘rock’ the house, according to Civic Auditorium & Events Director Brett Binversie.

Performing at the La Porte Civic Auditorium on Saturday, May 20 is Queen Nation – an amazingly accurate tribute to the legendary Queen. Formed in 2004, Queen Nation is the West Coast’s longest-running, most authentic, fully costumed re-creation of a vintage Queen concert. According to Binversie, tickets to this show have been selling steadily from the moment they went on sale.

“This show has already met and exceeded our expectations for attendance, and we are still almost two months out,” Binversie said. “Floor seats are approximately 70% sold out at this point, so if you’re looking to buy tickets near the stage, don’t delay! We can’t wait to pack the people’s house for another amazing concert at the Civic Auditorium.”

Opening the show will be local act Mike Barthel & the Boys.

Binversie said balcony tickets are just $25. Reserved table seating on the floor is available as well and starts at $400.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the opener taking the stage 7 p.m. A cash bar will be open to patrons aged 21 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit laportecivicauditorium.com.