Franciscan Health is offering free grief support group sessions to anyone seeking support with the loss of a loved one.

The Palliative Care Departments at Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster offer free grief support group sessions on Tuesday evenings for 10 weeks. The groups use “Understanding Your Grief,” by Alan Wolfelt, Ph.D., as a guide through the journey from loss to healing.

The spring session runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings from April 18 through June 20. Registration is required and groups are limited to 10 members. Locations will be disclosed upon registration. No food or beverages are allowed during the sessions.

Contact Palliative Care Chaplain Nicholas Perkins or Palliative Care Social Worker Chris Kalina at (219) 864-2055 for more information, locations and to register.