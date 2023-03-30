News release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. – Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has selected three impactful alumni to honor as its second annual PNW Alumni Hall of Fame class.

PNW’s 2023 honorees include Robert Johnson III, Stewart “Stu” McMillan and Alfredo “Al” Sori.

“These distinguished honorees embody the qualities of PNW alumni: people who built upon their PNW degrees to provide transformational change for the region and the world and who continue to devote attention to the university so that others may be inspired to pursue their own dreams,” Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said. “Each of our 2023 honorees have been innovators and leaders in their industries. They have also remained loyally connected to their alma mater by mentoring and supporting our students.”

PNW’s Alumni Hall of Fame honors alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their communities and who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students. This year’s three inductees will be honored June 8 during a reception and dinner hosted in Alumni Hall in the Student Union and Library Building on PNW’s Hammond campus. Find ticket and sponsorship information by visiting pnw.edu/hall-of-fame. A percentage of proceeds will support PNW student scholarships.

About the honorees

Johnson serves as President and CEO of Cimcor, Inc. in Merrillville, Indiana. Cimcor develops cutting edge information technology security software to help companies meet compliance and regulatory requirements as well as protect valuable information and ensure system uptime. Prior to Cimcor, Inc., Johnson served as manager of business systems for Davy McKee Corporation and founded Velocityware, which focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of mobile software and technology. He is an inventor and has led the development of several patented and patent-pending technologies. Johnson earned his associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees from PNW and serves as a member of the Board of Advisors for PNW’s department of Computer Information Technology and Graphics in the College of Technology.

McMillan is the founder of the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation in Valparaiso, Indiana. The MAAC Foundation, named to honor McMillan’s father, Clyde “Mack” McMillan, is a multi-purpose campus that provides training opportunities to first responders in Northwest Indiana. McMillan previously led Task Force Tips, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of firefighting equipment, and served as a member of the Union Township and Washington Township fire departments in Porter County, Indiana. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Engineering in 1977 from PNW. McMillan’s generous support has helped PNW upgrade facilities and student workspace, including the PNW Design Studio on the Hammond campus.

Sori retired after a distinguished career from Kiewit Corporation, one of North America’s largest construction and engineering organizations. He most recently served as division manager of Kiewit subsidiary Mass Electric Transportation, where he oversaw transit electrical, communication, traction power, security, ITS, roadway lighting projects and high-speed rail pursuits across North America. He served in division manager roles since 2013 with executive oversight of multiple Kiewit districts and subsidiaries. In 2020 he made a gift to support a general biology lab space inside PNW’s Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building, naming the space the Sivilla-Sori Biology Lab in memory of his mother, Georgina Sivilla. Sori earned both an associate’s degree in Civil Engineering Technology and a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management in 1989 from PNW.

The Purdue Northwest Alumni Hall of Fame was established in 2022. David A. Roberts, a 1974 graduate, was the first inductee. PNW annually issues a callout during the fall for nominations of standout alumni to be inducted in future Hall of Fame classes.

“PNW is looking forward to recognizing our esteemed alumni in June,” said Katie Holderby, director of Alumni Engagement at PNW. “The honorees exemplify leadership, innovation and giving back to their respective communities and institutions. The students, faculty and staff of PNW appreciate our alumni and their support as they continue to excel in their fields and support our students and institution to succeed as well.”

For more information about the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame, the 2023 honorees and purchasing tickets to the event, visit pnw.edu/hall-of-fame.