La Porte County Sheriff’s deputy Deputy Michael J. Walker retired on Monday, Sheriff Ronald Heeg announced.

Deputy Walker was hired by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Deputy on September 21, 2000. He was promoted to the merit division on January 1, 2002. Deputy Walker attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy later that year and was a graduate of Basic Recruit Class 02-150. Over the course of his career, Walker was a patrol deputy, an investigator assigned to the La Porte County Drug Task Force and was a member of the agency’s Hostage Crisis Negotiation Team.

“I express my sincere thanks to Deputy Walker for his years of service, Sheriff Heeg said. “May he be blessed with good health and an enjoyable retirement.”